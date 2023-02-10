New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state

money in hand Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.

There's also another credit for some individuals

There is also another tax credit being refunded from the state of New York. This payment is from the earned income credit (or noncustodial parent earned income credit). This amount varies, but it is generally equal to 30% of your allowable federal earned income credit, according to the state of New York. How much does that mean for you? Well, it is best to go to the state of New York website listed below to find out more info.

What you need to do to get these payments

The great news is that you don't need to do anything at all. The state will automatically send you these payments. If you think you should have received a check but have not, just go to the official New York State website page here for more information.. It is also important to be aware of scams related to taxes. Never share personal information, such as your Social Security number, in response to an unsolicited email or telephone call. If the email or call claims to be from a company with which you do business, call it first to confirm the contact is legitimate. Scammers will also use scare tactics and threats related to tax debt to get you to share your personal and financial information.

What do you think about this news from the state?

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes.