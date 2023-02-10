Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral race

lori lightfoot Photo by Photo by Parachati (Creative Commons)

Mayor Lightfoot is facing a steep uphill battle to reelection. A recent survey from The Daily Line and Crain’s Chicago Business saw Lightfoot trailing significantly behind Rep. Jesús ​“Chuy” García (D-Ill.,), Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with 25% of those surveyed saying they backed García and another 25% backing Johnson, 15% choosing Vallas and 11% behind Lightfoot.

But no matter what the poll numbers, Lightfoot is facing voter discontent across political and socioeconomic spectrums, including from community activists and progressives who once backed her.

In just the past month, many Chicago residents are very upset with how Lightfoot handled the migrants being moved into Woodlawn, a traditionally Black neighborhood.

And that's just one example of some of the challenges Lightfoot has faced recently. Crime has been on the rise in Chicago, even with a record-breaking number of police hires by the CPD. In fact, Lightfoot wants to hire even more police.

The richest man in Chicago, Ken Griffin, publicly stated that he was moving out of Illinois to Florida not due to lower taxes but due to crime. (source) As crime continues to be a main challenge for the city, it is clear that whoever is elected must be determined to clean up the streets.

