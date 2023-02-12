A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new program

money Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Here's some good news for many individuals in Chicago. Applications are open again for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which gives a financial boost to residents who didn’t get a COVID-19 stimulus. The Resiliency Fund 2.0 is supported by the city’s Chicago Recovery Plan, a nearly $1.9 billion share of federal pandemic relief.

Another 17,000 Chicagoans can get one-time $500 payments through the program, according to the city.

How do you qualify to get a one-time $500 payment?

In order to qualify for this payment, you must live in Chicago, be 18 or older and have a household income at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level. In addition, applicants must provide their name, contact information, address and an ID. Those selected in a lottery system will be asked to submit additional proof of eligibility. No questions will be asked about citizenship or immigration status.(source)

Domestic workers and undocumented individuals are encouraged to apply for this payment.

Please apply online here while the funds are still available. With only 17,000 people eligible to receive payment, they are sure to go fast.

