Up to $20,000 in stimulus funds available to New Mexico homeowners

money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Believe it or not, New Mexico homeowners facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). This federal program provides grants of up to $20,000 per household to cover mortgage payments, taxes, and insurance and can be used to maintain housing or reduce delinquency.

Homeowner Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible for the New Mexico Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), homeowners must attest to experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic after January 21, 2020, provide income documentation, and have an income at or below 150% of the area median income or 100% of the median income for the United States, currently own and occupy a primary residence in New Mexico and original loan balance should not exceed $417,000 or the conforming loan limit in place at the time your loan was originated.

How to Apply

Homeowners can apply for assistance paid directly to their housing provider/payee and can apply to cover home loan reinstatement, payment assistance for households receiving unemployment benefits, and assistance for homeownership insurance costs and delinquent property taxes for the three most recent years.

To find out more and apply, visit this site . States must use up these funds by Sept. 25, 2025 but many are already running out because of the volume of applications. If you think you may be eligible, apply today.

What if You’re a Renter?

New Mexico’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is winding down and is presently only accepting applications from qualifying renters who are facing eviction. If that is your situation you should apply right away.

However, many other rent assistance programs are available in New Mexico, not only for situations related to the pandemic. You can find programs available in your locality at this site.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

How Could Housing Funds Change Your Life?

What would you do differently this year if you got a $20,000 housing windfall?

Who else could you share this information with?

Feel free to leave a comment. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media.