$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New York

According to a recent proposal, New York state taxpayers would pick up one-third of the estimated $1 billion annual cost of New York City’s migrant crisis under the record $227 billion budget plan that was released this week by by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“The Budget creates a framework for the financial burden of such services to be evenly split between the levels of government: 1/3 New York City, 1/3 State, and 1/3 Federal,” Hochul says in her proposal. Here is more info with Governor Hochul sharing the highlights of the 2024 budget for the state. (source)

This is a very sensitive topic as the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, has stated publicly stated that there is no room in New York City for migrants. The NYPD recently cleared migrants from makeshift encampments. Here is a recent Tweet from NYC Immigrant Affairs.

Clearly, there a lot of challenges to consider and NYC and New York state have some serious work to do.

