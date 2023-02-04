Stimulus money still available to Idaho residents

money Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

The Covid-19 pandemic caused significant financial hardship for many Americans, and Idaho is no exception. With job loss, reduced hours, and other economic disruptions, many people in the state have struggled to make ends meet, including paying for their mortgages and other housing expenses.

Federal Funds for Homeowners

The Homeowner Assistance Fund, which is a component of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, has been allocated a maximum of $9.961 billion for each state, territory, and tribal entity in the U.S. The fund has been created to assist homeowners in the United States to avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption caused by COVID-19.

Are You Eligible to Receive Money?

The funds for the program are administered by the states, and residents of Idaho may apply for assistance on the website provided. To be eligible for the program, you must own and live in a home in Idaho as your primary residence, have experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19, be behind on your mortgage, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo fees, or utility bills, and meet the program’s income limits.

States are required to use these funds by September 30, 2025, but many states are already running out of funds, so if you think you may qualify, apply at this site without delay.

What about Rental Assistance?

The Idaho Housing and Finance Association (IHFA) is a state-run organization that partners with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide low-income families, the elderly, and disabled individuals with access to affordable rental housing. With four branch offices located throughout the state, IHFA manages a variety of programs such as the Housing Choice Voucher, Special Needs, and Shelter Plus Care programs. These programs assist a total of around 3,708 households in the form of vouchers, which are specifically designed to help recipients secure a decent and affordable place to live. If you need rental assistance, you can learn more about available programs and how to apply here.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

Tell us your story.

How did the pandemic impact your finances?

How would housing or rental assistance change your life in 2023?

Feel free to leave a comment. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share it with friends and family on social media.