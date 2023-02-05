Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability

What Are The Eligibility Requirements for Homeowners?

To be eligible for the Homeowner Assistance Fund, applicants must currently own and occupy the property as their primary residence, located in West Virginia, and have a household income that does not exceed 150% of the Area Median Income or 100% of the median income for the United States. Homeowners who have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic after January 21, 2020, such as job loss, reduction in income, or significant health care costs, may apply and describe and attest to their hardship. Household members who are not property owners should not apply.

The deadline for states to use their Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds is September 30, 2025, but due to the number of applications, many states have already exhausted their funds. West Virginians can still apply for remaining funds at this site.

Programs Available For Renters

West Virginia’s Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is now closed with $168 million paid out in 48,838 claims. However, you can still access their website, where you will find contact information for a list of housing stability partner organizations.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

