Save hundreds of dollars when doing your taxes with these free government programs

Are you dreading doing your taxes this year? That's understandable. Tax preparers charge an average of between $164 to $209 per hour to do your taxes this year. (source) Why not save yourself hundreds of dollars? In many cases, you can simply do your taxes yourself (or you can get even get help) for free. If you are an individual or family filing a tax return with income of less than $73,000, you can file your taxes for free with IRS Free File.

This program is available only through IRS.gov., so please don't go anywhere else other than the official IRS website. Some providers include OLT Onlinetaxes, Taxslayer, FreetaxUSA, TaxAct, and more. There are ten providers in all and you can browse them all right here.

If you have some tax experience, you can also use the IRS Free Fillable forms here where there are no income limits at all. Just keep in mind that you will be doing the work there, not having a system tell you what to fill into the forms.

Taxpayers can also get filing help from programs like the IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals. VITA sites offer free tax help to people who need assistance in preparing their own tax return.

Just enter in your Ohio zip code here into the search and you can find locations nearby that can offer you free tax assistance.

You can always contact your local Ohio library using this handy tool if you would like some resources for filing taxes as well. Many libraries have programs where you can get assistance filing your city, state and federal taxes.

