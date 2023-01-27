Up to $40,000 available to eligible homeowners in North Carolina

money Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of North Carolinians in need of housing assistance for mortgages, rent, and utilities. Assistance is available—but apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Federal Covid Funds

To help Americans avoid housing instability during COVID-19, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which included the Homeowner Assistance Fund. It provided up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). These federal funds are administered at the state level. North Carolinians may apply at this site.

Are you eligible?

In North Carolina, assistance may cover up to $40,000 per household. You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a home in North Carolina as your primary residence

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Are behind on your mortgage and housing-related payments by at least 30 days.

Rent, Repairs, and More

Renters and landlords can find a guide to rent and utility assistance at this site. These resources are not limited to people affected by COVID-19. People who for any other reason are having difficulty covering their housing expenses can find valuable help here.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

What do you think about these programs?

