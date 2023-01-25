Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits

money Photo by Aidan Bartos on Unsplash

A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.

In addition, Ferrin also filed fraudulent paperwork with the VA from 1982 through 2017 to guarantee that checks would continue to be mailed to her.

"For nearly 50 years the defendant stole from the military veterans of this country and now, at this time of her life, is facing a criminal sentence,” said Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “That’s not a legacy you want to leave for your loved ones.”

Similar problems flow to other departments of state government

The State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has been under close scrutiny as fraud was rampant during the pandemic. During that time, auditors found nearly 86,000 instances of payments to incarcerated individuals and 141,000 payments to deceased people. (source) But now the state says it has made new software and policy changes to strengthen the system.

What do you think about this story?

Feel free to leave a comment. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media.