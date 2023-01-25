Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners

During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.

Up to $35,000 Available for Homeowners

The Oklahoma Homeowner Assistance Fund provides reimbursement to homeowners who experienced financial difficulties due to COVID-19. It covers things like mortgage payments, real estate taxes, homeowner’s insurance and homeowners association dues.

To be eligible, an applicant must live in an Oklahoma property as their primary residence; have experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020; be 30 days or more delinquent on their mortgage; be able to show proof of citizenship or a green card; must be at or below 100% of the Area Median Income or be socially disadvantaged and at or below 150% of the Area Median Income.

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025 but may run out sooner depending on the number of people who apply, so time is of the essence.

Help is available for renters too

If you rent, you still may be able to get some form of help. Oklahoma’s COVID-19 rent relief program has now paid out all its funds and is closed. However, the goode news is that Oklahoma still offers two programs to make rent more affordable:

  • The Housing Choice Voucher program: Qualified applicants may receive rental assistance and choose where they wish to rent. The landlord must agree to accept a voucher, and the apartment or house must pass an inspection for quality. You can move to a different property and take your rent assistance voucher with you.
  • Performance Based Contract Administration: These are affordable properties potential residents must apply to live in and meet the selection criteria of that property. You need to apply for rental assistance again if you choose to move to a different property.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

