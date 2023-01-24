Thousands of federal dollars available to Iowa residents

money Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Remember the pandemic? For some people it feels like it’s fading into the past, but aside from the continuing medical danger, a lot of people are still feeling the effects of the economic catastrophe of COVID-19.

If you’re a homeowner who fell behind on your mortgage or other housing-related expenses due to the pandemic, you may be eligible for thousands of dollars in federal assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund. This is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ) to prevent Americans from losing their housing and utilities as a result of the pandemic.

So, Are You Eligible?

To be eligible for the program, you must own property in Iowa and occupy it as your primary residence. You must be at least 30 days behind on payments for your mortgage or property taxes. Your household income must not be more than 150% of the area median income, or 100% of the US median income, whichever is greater. You must be able to demonstrate that you experienced a COVID-related financial hardship that set you back.

of Iowa may apply at this site. Funds are only available as long as they last and will not be replenished once the fund is depleted. All Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025 or the state must forfeit them. About 25 states have already exhausted all their funds.

Money Available for Rent, Repairs, and More

The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program has distributed all its funds and is no longer accepting applications. However, other programs exist to help tenants struggling to pay rent in the state.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides a one-time payment to help Iowans in need with their heating bill in the months of November through April. It can also help with emergency reconnection of electric, natural gas, and water and can provide emergency cooling assistance in the summer. Learn more here.

The Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program of the Iowa Community Action Association provides payments that bridge the gap between what renters can afford to pay and the local rent standards, as well as security and utility deposits. This program is available to households at or below 80% of the Area Median Income. Learn more here.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

