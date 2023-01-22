Up to $50,000 per household available to eligible homeowners and renters

money Photo by 金 运 on Unsplash

Did you know that up to $50,000 per household is available to qualified applicants in Massachusetts through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to help prevent COVID-related housing instability. The program is federally funded, but each state administers the provided funds by criteria specific to that state.

Residents of Massachusetts may apply at this site here. You may qualify if you own and live in a home in Massachusetts as your primary residence, had COVID-related financial hardship that caused you to miss 3 or more mortgage payments, have an income equal to or less than 150% of Area Median Income (by region and household size), and have a conforming loan and not a jumbo loan.

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025 but may become unavailable prior to that date depending on how many people apply and start to draw down the fund.

Landlords and Renters May Qualify Too

Funds are also available to help landlords and renters with past due rent payments and utility bills, as well as legal assistance ( click here ). Not all of this help is limited to COVID-related losses. Rental assistance programs for ongoing needs are listed at this site.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level too. Just go visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

What do you think of these programs?

If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media.