New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in Ohio

POpshelf recently opened its first ever store in Ohio recently at 755 Howe Ave, in Cuyahoga Falls, a suburb of Akron. So what is pOpshelf? It's a store that can best be described as a mix between Five Below and Dollar General.

POpshelf is actually owned by Dollar General, but the store does not feel remotely like a Dollar General. The layout is open and not cluttered, where is that is often the case at many Dollar General stores.

Inside you'll find a lot of decor items, coffee mugs, makeup, party supplies, a few toys, a few grocery items, and more. If you were personalizing a college dorm room or decorating a room, this store would be a great place to visit. It is definitely a modern, bright trendy store. The prices vary, and most items are below 10 dollars.

One thing many fans of pOpshelf enjoy is the Reward boxes. When you sign up for an online account, you get a barcode to redeem and then you're given a Reward box in the store. What's in the box? You choose, to an extent. You can choose from beauty items, candles, stationery items, snacks, or bath products in your pOpshelf Rewards box.

Is it worth visiting this store if you live in the area? Probably. I visited the store and found a three pack of sunglasses for $4. I didn't sign up for the Rewards, but if I had, that would have probably been fun. You can sign up for the Rewards right here.

What do you think of pOpshelf? Have you ever been to one?