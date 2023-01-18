Billions available to help Indiana homeowners and renters

money Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Are you a homeowner whose primary residence is in Indiana? Did you experience a hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, now is the time to apply for assistance through the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund. You may be eligible if you struggled to pay your mortgage, property taxes, and other home-related expenses during the crisis.

The IHAF is funded under the Homeowner Assistance Fund – a part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. This federal program provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). The purpose of it is to help Americans avoid housing instability during the economic disruption of the past couple of years.

Note that these federal funds must be used by the states by September 30, 2025. Over half the states have already used up all their funds, so if you think you’re eligible, apply today before Indiana’s funds run out.

Help available for renters too

If you're a renter, don’t feel left out. Indiana wants to show you some love too. The Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance program has paused accepting applications as they complete disbursing their remaining funds. However, you can sign up to a list to be notified if the program reopens.

Meanwhile, other options exist for renters:

IndianaHousingNow.org has a search feature for affordable rental housing.

has a search feature for affordable rental housing. Housing4Hoosiers.org provides quick links to multiple state and national resources providing assistance with housing, housing discrimination, energy, lead-based paint issues, legal resources, and resources related to mobile homes.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

