Eligible homeowners can get thousands from the government

How would 2023 change for you if you received $75,000 reimbursement for housing-related expenses during the COVID crisis? The pandemic might feel like a thing of the past for some people, but its economic consequences linger for many. New Jersey still has federal funds available for homeowners who experienced significant pandemic-related financial setbacks. Read on to find out more.

Billions of Dollars In Federal Funds

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. The money may reimburse qualified applicants for back payments for their mortgage, escrow, property taxes, HOA fees, and homeowner’s insurance. Residents of New Jersey may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a home in New Jersey as your primary residence

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Are behind on your mortgage, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo fees.

Meet household income limits

Have been on your current mortgage and property taxes as of January 2020

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Are You A Renter Needing Assistance?

New Jersey’s Covid-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program Phase II is currently close, as all available funds have been disbursed. It is still possible to file an application at this site in case future funds become available.

Nevertheless, people in need in New Jersey have other options of assistance, including:

DCAid Services – assistance paying utility bills

– assistance paying utility bills Other NJ assistance – utility assistance, weatherization, and more.

– utility assistance, weatherization, and more. Other local governments that have received US Treasury funds for emergency rental assistance.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

