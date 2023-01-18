Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"

burger and tray Photo by Terry Jaskiw on Unsplash

If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.

If we were to compare this to a photo that Swenson's puts on social media of the same sandwich, it appears that something odd is going on.

Other people are asking the same question, as user Akronica says, "Yes, the patties are smaller and you can tell the cooks are not used to that b/c they are often overcooked. They also seem to put less condiments on the galley boy now as well."

Of course, your experience may vary. Swenson's was purchased by a private equity firm back in 2016. (source) And many customers have shared that is a major factor. Stores have opened in Boardman and Brooklyn in the past year.

What has been your experience at Swenson's?

Have you had it in the past six months or so? Have you noticed that the food portions are smaller?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

