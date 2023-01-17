Stimulus funds still available for Virginia homeowners and renters

money Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

As you know the COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of Virginians struggling to pay housing expenses—mortgages, rent, utilities, even internet. Assistance is available—but you'll want to apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Federal Covid Funds

To help Americans avoid housing instability during COVID-19, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which included the Homeowner Assistance Fund. It provided up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). These federal funds are administered at the state level. Residents of Virginia may apply at this site.

Are you eligible?

To claim this money, you must:

Own and live in a home in Virginia as your primary residence

Have experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Owe less than $50,000 in mortgage arrears and/or other qualified housing expenses.

Rent help . . . going, going . . . but not gone

For renters, all COVID relief funds through the Virginia Rent Relief Program have been distributed, but other resources exist to help those who still have struggles meeting their rent and other housing expenses. See a description of these resources and find relevant links at this link: Tenant Resources for Virginians.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

What do you think of these programs?

Feel free to leave a comment.