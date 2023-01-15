Dollar General pricing problems continue and a temporary restraining order has been filed

empty wallet Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

In a previous article on NewsBreak I shared that Dollar General was sued for pricing discrepancies by the state of Ohio back in November. Well, over two months later, according to State Attorney General Dave Yost the pricing problems are still happening in Dollar General Stores. Yost is asking for a temporary restraining order against Dollar General stores because his office has found that the company’s bait and switch pricing problems continue. (source)

Yost asked a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately force the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on its store shelves and charging another price – typically higher – at its registers. Yost also cited ongoing violations of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act.

He also requested a hearing for a preliminary injunction that would require Dollar General to abide by Ohio consumer laws as the lawsuit progresses.

Officials with Dollar General have not responded for comment through email and phone calls.

What do you think about this news? Have you noticed any pricing issues at Dollar General yourself? If so, please feel free to share your experiences and thoughts in the comments.

