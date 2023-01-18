The state of New York is sending eligible residents two tax credit rebates

cash in hand Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for two tax credits? The first credit is the Empire State child credit and the second credit is the earned income credit.

The Empire State child credit is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. If you make more than those amounts, you won't get that money.

There is also another tax credit being refunded from the state of New York. This payment is from the earned income credit (or noncustodial parent earned income credit). This amount varies, but it is generally equal to 30% of your allowable federal earned income credit, according to the state of New York. How much does that mean for you? Well, it is best to go to the state of New York website listed below to find out more info.

Do you have to do anything to get these tax rebates?

No, you don't. If you are eligible to be paid for one credit or both of these tax credits, the State of New York we will automatically calculate the amount you should get and it will come as one check that is mailed to you. If you would like to get a better idea of how much you can expect to get from the state, just visit the official New York State website page here for more information.

What do you think about this news from the state of New York?

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes.