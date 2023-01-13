Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage

money Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.

How You Can Get Help With Your Rent?

Okay, if you rent a home In Missouri, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to the Missouri Covid Rental Assistance page here . That's just one example. I've listed many other resources to help you below.

What You Can Do To Get Help With Your Mortgage?

What are your options if you are a homeowner? Well, this resource here offers you tons of information that you can use about the variety of programs available in Missouri. There are also other programs in Missouri that are available here on this resource page. Don't give up if you're looking for help. Contact the Missouri Housing Authority or this federal agency for more support.