Stimulus money still available to Maine residents

Did you know that you may be able to get some of your hard-earned money back through federal funds? The Homeowner Assistance Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion to each state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to assist homeowners and renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (source). The program is intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.

Limited Time Opportunity for Homeowners

To qualify for these funds, you must own and live in your primary residence in Maine, have experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020, be behind on mortgage, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo fees, or utility bills, and have a household income at or below 100% Area Median income or 100% of the median income for the United States, whichever is greater. The funds must be used by September 30, 2025. You can apply for assistance at this link.

What about Renters and Landlords?

Maine’s Emergency Rental Assistance program is now closed to new applications, but help may still be available through other programs. Check this site to see if you qualify for various programs to help with housing stability and employment.

If you're still recovering financially from the pandemic, consider applying for these funds or exploring the available programs to see if they can benefit you and your family. Keep in mind that as time passes and the pandemic becomes less of a concern, funds for these programs may become scarce, so it's best to apply sooner rather than later.

