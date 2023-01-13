Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron





breakfast Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash



When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.

Akron Family Restaurant

If you've never been to the Akron Family Restaurant, this needs to change as soon as possible. Everything on the menu is good, but the breakfast here is the best. The hash browns are to die for. One of the best meals here is to just get the toast, eggs and hash browns. Sure, you could have some sausage or bacon too. But this restaurant is absolutely fantastic. You can find out more info on their website here.

Wally Waffle

Wally Waffle's mission is to serve a fun, creative breakfast menu with a smile. To avoid all short cuts to cook food tht is made to order, the way our customers would do it themselves at home. You can choose from a variety of burgers, chicken, salads, pancakes, and of course waffles. There are currently over 15 different waffles available on the menu. One of my favorites is the Better Day which features oat bran batter which is loaded with apples, raisins, pecans, coconut, pineapple, carrots and slices of banana on top.There are locations in Akron at Highland Square, Tallmadge, and in Montrose/Fairlawn. Here is their website.

The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener calls itself the best gourmet breakfast place in town and is located right on West Market Stret. They pride themselves on featuring delicious, mouth-watering breakfast meals. Omelettes are served all day. You can also order sandwiches, salads and other traditional breakfast foods. Many people come to The Eye Opener for their Bloody Marys too. You can find their website here.

Those are three of my favorite places to get a great breakfast in Akron. What's your favorite?