Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state

Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)

How You Can Get Help With Your Rent In Mississippi?

Okay, if you rent a home In Mississippi, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to the Mississippi Emergency Rental Assistance Program here . You can search the entire state database here to find out what is available in your city or county. Just search for your state and you can find more information on that webpage. These programs are closing and reopening all the time.

What You Can Do If You Have A Home In Mississippi?

What are your options if you are a homeowner? Well, if you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can go here to this website which features information from the department of United States Housing and Urban Development.

If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here to this specific website page. But this isn't it. There are also other programs in Mississippi that are available here on this resource page . Don't give up if you're looking for help. Contact the Mississippi Housing Corporation here or this federal agency for more support.

