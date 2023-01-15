Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around Akron





Want some fine dining in and near Akron? Look no further! Here are the three of the best restaurants to enjoy in the area.

Sérénité Restaurant

Sérénité Restaurant was established in 2018 and is steeped in tradition and care for the community. Restaurateur Brandon E. Chrostowski offers a unique experience with seasonal, classic French cuisine in the midst of Medina's Historic District.

The restaurant has a unique mission; to eat well and do good. The mission of Sérénité Restaurant & Culinary Institute is to instill leadership skills in men and women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction through an education in the culinary arts.

As far as the menu goes, you'll find frog legs, scallops, braised beef short ribs and much, much more. For dessert you can even enjoy some delicious beignets!

Downtown 140

Downtown 140 provides mouth-watering food paired with an award-winning wine list. You'll also find yourself in a warm environment that makes guests feel right at home. There are red velvet sofas, stone walls, and brick pillars. There are also black pipes line the ceiling with recessed lighting in between. It's industrial meets cozy. As far as the food goes, you have to try the escargot! It's absolutely delicious!

The Diamond Grille

The Diamond Grill was established in 1935, and is Akron’s iconic, landmark destination for flame-broiled steaks, fresh-caught seafood, and hand-crafted cocktails. Since 1935, it’s where friends gather and everyone who comes in through the back entrance is family. In a sea of chain restaurants, the Diamond Grille is a true original. You'll find that the atmosphere is retro, the service is fantastic and the food is out of the world. You'll find great cocktails, a solid wine list and really outstanding steak.

There you have it. Those are the three best fine dining restaurants near Akron. Have you visited these restaurants?

If not, what is one of your favorites? Feel free to share in the comments!

