Payments up to $600 still being sent to qualifying Indiana residents

Did you know that you can get up to $600 from the state of Indiana? This money is coming from a surplus that the state of Indiana has from 2021. (source)

So how much money is coming to you?

The answer to that question depends on a few qualifications. There are two separate programs sending out money. There is the $125 payment and the $200 payment. Here are the rules for the $125 payment. You must have filed an Indiana resident tax return for 2020 tax year by December 31st, 2021 to qualify for this payment. According to the state, the Department of Revenue started issuing direct deposits over the summer for those who qualified for the $125 refund. (Source)

Here are the rules for the $200 payment. If you were eligible for the first payment of $125, you were automatically eligible for the $200 tax refund. You should have gotten two direct deposits or a direct deposit and a check or possibly one check.

Now if you for some did not If you did not get a payment for your tax refund in 2021, don't worry. You're not alone. You can contact the Indiana Department of Revenue Customer Service at 317-232-2240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET.

What do you think about these payments from the state?

