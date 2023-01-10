Own or Rent in Tennessee? Make sure you're not missing out on some stimulus money

money in hand Photo by 金 运 on Unsplash

You’re probably ready to forget COVID-19, but if you’re a resident of Tennessee, you might want to pump your brakes on that. The state is still sitting on a pile of federal pandemic relief money that you just might be eligible for.

Federal money to help eligible homeowners pay their mortgage

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, included a provision for the Homeowner Assistance Fund. It provided up to $9.61 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). Why? To help you avoid ending up on the street through foreclosure, or sitting in a cold, dark house with the utilities shut off.

Rather than administering the money directly, the Feds handed it over to the states. Tennesseans may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a home in Tennessee as your primary residence

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Are behind on your mortgage, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo fees, or utility bills.

Have a household income at or below 150% of the National Median income, which is currently $135,000

If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, remember that Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025. However, some states are running out of funds sooner than that, so it’s a good idea to apply right away while the program in Tennessee still has funds.

Money also available for rent, repairs, and more

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Rent Relief program is no longer taking new applications, but some renters may benefit from the following programs, all accessible from links on this site.

Family Self Sufficiency (FSS)

Rental Housing Property Managers, Owners, and Landlords

Energy Assistance Programs for Renters

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

