Eligible Virginia residents may get up to $500 this month

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhS4p_0k3L1UOE00
money in handPhoto byAlexander MilsonUnsplash

Do you live in Virginia and you paid when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.

Here's how this one-time payment works

As mentioned above, you had to file your taxes in order to get this tax rebate. If you have not filed, you are not eligible to get this money. Some taxpayers will receive the rebate by direct deposit and some will receive a paper check

If you received a refund by direct deposit this year, you’ll likely receive your rebate by direct deposit in the same bank account, with the description “VA DEPT TAXATION VATXREBATE.” (source)

If you have not yet received your tax rebate at this time, you can get more info and check your status here.

What do you think about this news from the Virginia Department of Revenue?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article informative or helpful, please share it with friends and family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes. If you would like to read articles on your phone, please consider downloading the NewsBreak app by using this link right here. I get a small commission for each download at no cost to you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# taxes# inflation# politics# economy# 2023

Comments / 8

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
38184 followers

More from Jake Wells

Chicago, IL

Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into Woodlawn

It appears that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has a problem. For months Lightfoot has planned to house migrants at the vacant building formerly home to Wadsworth Elementary School, 6420 S. University Ave. in Woodlawn.

Read full story
31 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from

Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)

Read full story
12 comments
Akron, OH

Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around Akron

Want some fine dining in and near Akron? Look no further! Here are the three of the best restaurants to enjoy in the area. Sérénité Restaurant was established in 2018 and is steeped in tradition and care for the community. Restaurateur Brandon E. Chrostowski offers a unique experience with seasonal, classic French cuisine in the midst of Medina's Historic District.

Read full story
2 comments
Indiana State

Payments up to $600 still being sent to qualifying Indiana residents

Did you know that you can get up to $600 from the state of Indiana? This money is coming from a surplus that the state of Indiana has from 2021. (source) The answer to that question depends on a few qualifications. There are two separate programs sending out money. There is the $125 payment and the $200 payment. Here are the rules for the $125 payment. You must have filed an Indiana resident tax return for 2020 tax year by December 31st, 2021 to qualify for this payment. According to the state, the Department of Revenue started issuing direct deposits over the summer for those who qualified for the $125 refund. (Source)

Read full story
22 comments
Tennessee State

Own or Rent in Tennessee? Make sure you're not missing out on some stimulus money

You’re probably ready to forget COVID-19, but if you’re a resident of Tennessee, you might want to pump your brakes on that. The state is still sitting on a pile of federal pandemic relief money that you just might be eligible for.

Read full story
10 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each month

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.

Read full story
257 comments
Kentucky State

Stimulus money available for Kentucky homeowners and renters

Could you use some help with housing expenses, rent, or utilities? If so, you're not alone. Here's some good news: there are several stimulus programs available to help you out. All you have to do is apply for these programs to find out if you qualify.

Read full story
29 comments
Kansas State

Stimulus money is still available for renters and homeowners in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you know that billions of dollars in stimulus funds are still available to many people from federal money? Whether you're a homeowner or a renter, you can might qualify to get some money to pay your mortgage or rent. Here is more info about the programs so you can see if you qualify.

Read full story
9 comments
Akron, OH

Where can you find a great burger in Akron?

You're craving a burger. But where should you go? There are a lot of options around. I'm going to give you two great options. One is at a sit-down restaurant, and the other is fast food. Okay, let's talk about the burgers.

Read full story
10 comments
Pennsylvania State

Stimulus money available to qualified homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania

Did you know that there are billions of dollars available to many homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania? This money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 which was signed by President Joe Biden which gives the states funding where they are able to give direct relief to residents.

Read full story
62 comments
Illinois State

Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money

fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.

Read full story
16 comments
Minnesota State

Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners

In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.

Read full story
10 comments
Ohio State

Billions in Ohio tax revenue will come in from online sports gambling

photo of woman on phonePhoto byPhoto by Pricilla Du Preez (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Want to bet on the Browns, the Cavs, or the Guardians? It's coming soon. When the clock strikes 12 a.m. on New Year’s eve, you'll be able to legally participate on sports gaming in Ohio. The Ohio General Assembly passed House Bill 29, legalizing and regulating sports gaming in the state. Ohio will be the 32nd state where you can legally gamble on sports online. (source)

Read full story
14 comments
Louisiana State

Stimulus proposal would give Louisiana families thousands each year

photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, the holidays are just around the corner. Are you're struggling some financially in Louisiana? If so, know you're not alone. Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 14.7% in Louisiana.

Read full story
91 comments
Michigan State

Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters

hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.

Read full story
58 comments
Akron, OH

Where to see the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).

Read full story
7 comments
Wisconsin State

Billions in stimulus money still available for Wisconsin homeowners and renters

Photo of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Wisconsin residents pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back.

Read full story
24 comments
Ohio State

Billions in stimulus dollars still available for your rent or mortgage

As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.

Read full story
55 comments

Stimulus proposal would give West Virginia families hundreds each month

money and walletPhoto byPhoto by Natasha Chenaboo (Pexels) Are you're struggling some financially with inflation hitting hard as the holidays are right around the corner? Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 9.1% in West Virginia. Thankfully, here is some news that will likely encourage you.

Read full story
148 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy