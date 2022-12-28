New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each month

money in hands Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels)



If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0 , a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.

A closer look at expenses in Michigan

Let's take a look at why this is needed. Let's look at one of the biggest cities in the state: Grand Rapids Currently in Grand Rapids, the average home cost is $262,214, which would mean an average mortgage of $1,300 each month, before property taxes if we assume that there is a 5.2% interest rate (source). What about other expenses? Well, according to Numbeo, the average estimated costs for a family of four before rent or mortgage is $3,489. The average salary in Grand Rapids is $5,145. If you do the math here, it is hard to see how many families are making their finances work right now. An average family spends as much as it brings in. With the increase in costs for food alone, the numbers simply don't add up. With the Family Security Act 2.0, this stimulus money that comes to families could make a big difference in closing this gap financially. At this time, the Family Security Act is still in the proposal stage, so it will wait upon a vote to see if it becomes law.

