Grand Rapids, MI

New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each month

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40fwRB_0jviCNgY00
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels)


If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.

A closer look at expenses in Michigan

Let's take a look at why this is needed. Let's look at one of the biggest cities in the state: Grand Rapids Currently in Grand Rapids, the average home cost is $262,214, which would mean an average mortgage of $1,300 each month, before property taxes if we assume that there is a 5.2% interest rate (source). What about other expenses? Well, according to Numbeo, the average estimated costs for a family of four before rent or mortgage is $3,489. The average salary in Grand Rapids is $5,145. If you do the math here, it is hard to see how many families are making their finances work right now. An average family spends as much as it brings in. With the increase in costs for food alone, the numbers simply don't add up. With the Family Security Act 2.0, this stimulus money that comes to families could make a big difference in closing this gap financially. At this time, the Family Security Act is still in the proposal stage, so it will wait upon a vote to see if it becomes law.

What do you think about this new proposal? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article informative or helpful, please share it with friends and family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes. If you would like to read articles on your phone, please consider downloading the NewsBreak app by using this link right here. I get a small commission for each download at no cost to you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# inflation# stimulus# economy# politics

Comments / 257

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
38021 followers

More from Jake Wells

Virginia State

Eligible Virginia residents may get up to $500 this month

Do you live in Virginia and you paid when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.

Read full story
8 comments
Kentucky State

Stimulus money available for Kentucky homeowners and renters

money in envelopePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Could you use some help with housing expenses, rent, or utilities? If so, you're not alone. Here's some good news: there are several stimulus programs available to help you out. All you have to do is apply for these programs to find out if you qualify.

Read full story
29 comments
Kansas State

Stimulus money is still available for renters and homeowners in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you know that billions of dollars in stimulus funds are still available to many people from federal money? Whether you're a homeowner or a renter, you can might qualify to get some money to pay your mortgage or rent. Here is more info about the programs so you can see if you qualify.

Read full story
9 comments
Akron, OH

Where can you go to get a great burger in Akron?

photo of burgerPhoto byPhoto by Valeria Boltniva (Pexels) You're craving a burger. But where should you go? There are a lot of options around. I'm going to give you two great options. One is at a sit-down restaurant, and the other is fast food. Okay, let's talk about the burgers.

Read full story
9 comments
Pennsylvania State

Stimulus money available to qualified homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania

money being countedPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you know that there are billions of dollars available to many homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania? This money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 which was signed by President Joe Biden which gives the states funding where they are able to give direct relief to residents.

Read full story
62 comments
Illinois State

Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money

fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.

Read full story
16 comments
Minnesota State

Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners

cash spread outPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.

Read full story
10 comments
Ohio State

Billions in Ohio tax revenue will come in from online sports gambling

photo of woman on phonePhoto byPhoto by Pricilla Du Preez (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Want to bet on the Browns, the Cavs, or the Guardians? It's coming soon. When the clock strikes 12 a.m. on New Year’s eve, you'll be able to legally participate on sports gaming in Ohio. The Ohio General Assembly passed House Bill 29, legalizing and regulating sports gaming in the state. Ohio will be the 32nd state where you can legally gamble on sports online. (source)

Read full story
14 comments
Louisiana State

Stimulus proposal would give Louisiana families thousands each year

photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, the holidays are just around the corner. Are you're struggling some financially in Louisiana? If so, know you're not alone. Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 14.7% in Louisiana.

Read full story
91 comments
Michigan State

Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters

hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.

Read full story
58 comments
Akron, OH

Where to see the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).

Read full story
7 comments
Wisconsin State

Billions in stimulus money still available for Wisconsin homeowners and renters

Photo of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Wisconsin residents pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back.

Read full story
24 comments
Ohio State

Billions in stimulus money available to homeowners and renters in Ohio

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mills (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.

Read full story
55 comments

Stimulus proposal would give West Virginia families hundreds each month

money and walletPhoto byPhoto by Natasha Chenaboo (Pexels) Are you're struggling some financially with inflation hitting hard as the holidays are right around the corner? Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 9.1% in West Virginia. Thankfully, here is some news that will likely encourage you.

Read full story
148 comments

South Carolina still has stimulus money for qualified homeowners and renters

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, you pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year as a resident of South Carolina. But here's some great news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:

Read full story
19 comments
Indiana State

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.

Read full story
224 comments
Nebraska State

Millions in stimulus money available to Nebraska renters and homeowners

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, Nebraskans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that have millions of dollars available for qualifying individuals.

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

New stimulus proposal would give North Carolina families hundreds each month

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.

Read full story
59 comments
Akron, OH

Where to get the best coffee in the Akron area

coffee being madePhoto byPhoto by Chevanon Photography (Pexels) Whether you want an energy boost this morning or you're hitting the afternoon fog, you want some great coffee, like, right now. Don't worry, I've got you covered! Here are three fantastic choices that you'll love right in the Akron area.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy