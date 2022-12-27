Stimulus money available for Kentucky homeowners and renters

money in envelope Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels)

Could you use some help with housing expenses, rent, or utilities? If so, you're not alone. Here's some good news: there are several stimulus programs available to help you out. All you have to do is apply for these programs to find out if you qualify.

Federal Funds for Homeowners

Funds are still available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which includes the Homeowner Assistance Fund. This program aims to assist Americans struggling to pay their mortgage or keep their utilities on during the COVID-19 economic crisis. This fund provides up to $9.961 billion to each state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ).

Residents of Kentucky may apply at this site. To be eligible for these funds, you must own and live in a home in Kentucky as your primary residence, and have experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19. You must also have a household income below 150% of the Area Median income. The funds may be used to pay for back mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo fees, or utility bills. All funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Rent and Utility Assistance

Team Kentucky operates the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Program. That disburses U.S. Treasury COVID relief funds for renters. The program is available to both tenants and landlords.

Applicants may receive funds if they experienced loss or reduction of income or other economic hardship due to COVID-19. The applicant’s income may not exceed 80% of the Area Median Income.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

