Stimulus money is still available for renters and homeowners in Kansas

Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels)

Did you know that billions of dollars in stimulus funds are still available to many people from federal money? Whether you're a homeowner or a renter, you can might qualify to get some money to pay your mortgage or rent. Here is more info about the programs so you can see if you qualify.

Homeowner Assistance Fund Still Taking Applications

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. The Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund provides mortgage payments, property taxes, utility and broadband fees for qualified applicants. Residents of Kansas may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a home in Kansas as your primary residence and are at least 30 days behind on your mortgage or property taxes.

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Have a household income that is not more than 150% of the Area Median income.

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Get Help With Your Rent

Kansas Housing has prepared a list of government and non-profit providers who offer assistance to renters and homeowners ( click here ). The following services may be available in your area:

Utility assistance

Finding an affordable apartment

Assistance with rent payments or security deposits

Legal aid for disputes between landlords and tenants

Emergency shelter

And more

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

