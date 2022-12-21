Where can you go to get a great burger in Akron?

photo of burger Photo by Photo by Valeria Boltniva (Pexels)

You're craving a burger. But where should you go? There are a lot of options around. I'm going to give you two great options. One is at a sit-down restaurant, and the other is fast food. Okay, let's talk about the burgers.

The Rail Steakhouse

If you've never been to The Rail, you're in for a nice experience. The Rail is located in front of Summit Mall. This location gives you the ultimate steakhouse burgers, packed with fresh ingredients. You also have the opportunity to Craft your own Rail Burger with 100% Angus Certified Beef. There are eight burgers to choose from on the menu. This restaurant is not the cheapest option, but it is worth the price. The small investment of a few dollars more ensures that you will get the best beef quality at all times. The Rail also features curbside and pickup options, so if you're not wanting to sit down inside the restaurant, you can have your food on the go. For more info, you can visit The Rail's website here.

Swenson's Drive-in

You knew it was coming, right? Swenson's was established in 1934 and serves delicious burgers as well as a wide variety of the most unbelievable milkshakes. Seriously, you've got to try the Nutella Milkshake! You'll love the taste of their memorable burgers. If you want to learn more about this restaurant, you can visit their website here .

Where do you go for a great burger in Akron?

