Stimulus money available to qualified homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania

money being counted Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels)

Did you know that there are billions of dollars available to many homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania? This money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 which was signed by President Joe Biden which gives the states funding where they are able to give direct relief to residents.

Assistance for homeowners from the Homeowner Assistance Fund

The Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. Residents of Pennsylvania may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a one-to-four-unit home in Pennsylvania as your primary residence

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Are at least 30 days behind on your mortgage, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo fees, or utility bills.

Have a household income at or below 150% of the Area Median income.

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Money for renters and more

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services oversees the administration of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to assist renters, landlords, and utility providers who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis. You may apply for yourself as a tenant, or a landlord can apply on behalf of current tenants. To find out more, click here . The following services may be available to you:

Assistance paying rent and utilities

Relocation expenses

Rental fees

Late fees

Internet services for work, homeschooling, or telemedicine purposes

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

What do you think about these programs?

Feel free to leave a comment. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media.