Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money

fan of money in hand Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels)

If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.

Money available for eligible homeowners from federal program

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. Residents of the state of Illinois may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a home in Illinois as your primary residence

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Are behind on your mortgage or property tax payments

Have a household income below 150% of the Area Median income.

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Funds for Renters and Landlords

The Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP) may cover up to $25,000 in emergency rent payments, including 15 months of past-due rent and 3 months of future rent payments. This program is available to people who meet the following conditions:

You are going through a court eviction process due to nonpayment of rent

You experienced financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic

Your household income is at or below 80% of the area median income

You rent a home in Illinois, outside of Cook County

Learn more about this program here.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

What do you think about these programs?

Feel free to leave a comment. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media.