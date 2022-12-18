Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners

cash spread out Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels)

In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.

Help for Homeowners

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. Residents of Minnesota may apply at for up to $50,000 in assistance for past-due expenses such as mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo association fees, or rent for manufactured home lots.

You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a home in Minnesota as your primary residence

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Are behind on your mortgage, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo fees, or utility bills.

Have an original loan balance that does not exceed the conforming loan limit for your county at the time the loan was originated.

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

In Minnesota these funds do not cover utilities, but a separate Energy Assistance Program for heat, power, and water costs is available from the Minnesota Commerce Department here.

Resources for Landlords and Renters

Minnesota Housing Finance Agency maintains a list of government and non-profit providers who offer assistance to renters and landlords ( click here ). The following services may be available in your area:

Short-term emergency assistance

Ongoing help with rent based on income

Homelessness prevention

Locating affordable rental housing

Temporary shelter

And more.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

