Stimulus proposal would give Louisiana families thousands each year

As you know, the holidays are just around the corner. Are you're struggling some financially in Louisiana? If so, know you're not alone. Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 14.7% in Louisiana.

Thankfully, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.

Another Look At This Stimulus Proposal

According to Nikhita Airi of Tax Policy Center, the Family Security Act would leave many families better off. In addition, benefits would increase for nearly 60 percent of families with kids relative to current law, while taxes would be higher or benefits lower for just over 30 percent of families with kids. (source)

So under this proposal, more people would get higher benefits and taxes would actually decrease too.

What do you think of this proposal?

Would you support it? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

