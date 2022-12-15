Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters

hands holding money Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.

Get help with housing expenses

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. Michiganians may apply at this site. Funds may be used for delinquent mortgage and housing expenses, including payments, back taxes, escrow shortages, condominium or homeowners’ association fees, homeowner’s insurance, utilities or internet services.

You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a home in Michigan as your primary residence

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Have a household income less than 150% of Area Median income

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Rental Assistance Programs in Michigan

Michigan’s state-level assistance program for renters affected by COVID-19 is now closed, but many cities and localities still have funds available. At this site you’ll find a convenient searchable database to see what is available in your area.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

