Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area

Jake Wells

Christmas light display

Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).

The Best Christmas Lights in Akron

290 Sobul Ave., Akron OH 44305
For this festive display you'll want to have your radio set to 93.7 FM or you can listen on the outdoor speakers. A separate set of songs runs between Christmas and New Year's Day. The lights will be on through the holiday season, starting at 5 pm each night.

2295 Frashure Dr., Akron, OH 44321
More than 30,000 LED lights dancing to favorite Christmas songs. Sing along with the singing light bulbs as you watch the dancing Santa and palm trees. Tune your radio to 97.1 FM. The lights will be on nightly from 5:30-10:30 pm.

2295 Frashure Dr., Akron, OH 44321
More than 30,000 LED lights dancing to favorite Christmas songs. Sing along with the singing light bulbs as you watch the dancing Santa and palm trees. Tune your radio to 97.1 FM.
The lights will be on nightly from 5:30-10:30 pm.

1908 15th St. SW, Akron, OH 44314
Here you'll find with a wooden sleigh and reindeer/trees/snowmen, and more!
The lights will be on from December 1-31, 2022, from 6-11 pm.

Christmas Lights Near Akron

Stow City City Hall, 3760 Darrow Rd., Stow, OH 44224

You'll actually want to park your vehicle and walk around to enjoy this light display. You'll find many Christmas trees, a snowman, large ornaments, and much much more. Just turn down Louis Dirker Blvd off of Darrow Rd and turn left into the first parking lot. Park there and then you'll find the path that is full of holiday lights.

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls, 2085 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Just take a stroll down Front St. in downtown Cuyahoga Falls and you'll see lots of lights on the trees, decorated parking meters and festive stores. On Front St. you'll also find the ice skating rink where you can rent skates as well. When you leave Front St, turn onto Broad Blvd, you'll find lights on many trees as well as on many homes on both sides of the road.

Where do you go for the best Christmas lights in the area?

