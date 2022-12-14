Billions in stimulus money still available for Wisconsin homeowners and renters

Photo of money Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Wisconsin residents pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back.

Federal Fund Is Still Paying Homeowners

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. Funds may be used to pay overdue mortgage payments, property taxes, utilities, and other housing-related expenses. Residents of Wisconsin may apply at this site. Note that the application deadline is December 30, 2022, so apply right away.

You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a home in Wisconsin as your primary residence

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Are behind on your mortgage, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo fees, or utility bills.

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Not just for homeowners—renters benefit too!

Wisconsinites who rent can also benefit from COVID pandemic relief. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program has partnered with the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association and Energy Services, Inc. to help renters with up to 18 months of assistance for current and overdue rent, utilities, and other housing expenses ( click here ).

To be eligible, you must:

Qualify for unemployment or had financial struggles due to COVID-19

Demonstrate a risk of being evicted or losing your home

Have a household income at or below 80% of the county median.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

What do you think of these programs?

Feel free to leave a comment. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media.