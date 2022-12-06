Billions of stimulus money is available to South Carolina homeowners and renters

As you know, you pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year as a resident of South Carolina. But here's some great news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:

Money available to homeowners

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. Residents of South Carolina may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a 1-4 unit home in South Carolina as your primary residence

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Are behind on your mortgage, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo fees, or utility bills.

Have a household income at or below 150% of your Area Median income, or 100% of the median income for the United States, whichever is greater

You have not already received assistance for this need from other governmental sources.

The expenses for which you need assistance are past due.

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Rent, Repairs, and More

The South Carolina Stay Plus program offers emergency rental assistance using federal funds to compensate renters who need support from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Note that this program will close to new applications on Dec. 16, 2022, so if you think you might qualify, apply immediately.

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

What do you think?

Are your finances still recovering from the pandemic?

Which of these programs could benefit you and your family?

Feel free to leave a comment. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media.