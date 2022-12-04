Millions of stimulus dollars available for Nebraska renters and homeowners

woman counting money Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels)

As you know, Nebraskans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that have millions of dollars available for qualifying individuals.

Homeowners can get money to pay their mortgage

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. Residents of Nebraska may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a home in Nebraska as your primary residence

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Have a household income at or below 100% of Area Median income.

If excess funds remain after serving this income category, the plan may be revised to allow for income limits up to 150% of the Area Median income.

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Get money for rent, repairs, and more

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development maintains a list of providers in Nebraska that can assist renters with a variety of needs ( click here ). The following services might be available to you if you meed qualifications:

Subsidized apartments

Help with utility bills

Locating rental units in rural areas of the state

Housing resources for seniors

Independent living centers for seniors and people with disabilities

Federal Tax Credit rental housing

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

What do you think of these programs?

Feel free to leave a comment. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media.