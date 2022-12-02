Where to get the best coffee in the Akron area

coffee being made Photo by Photo by Chevanon Photography (Pexels)

Whether you want an energy boost this morning or you're hitting the afternoon fog, you want some great coffee, like, right now. Don't worry, I've got you covered! Here are three fantastic choices that you'll love right in the Akron area.

Compass Coffee

Compass Coffee is part of the Well Community Development Corporation which devoted to supporting and improving the Middlebury neighborhood. So not only do you get a great cup of coffee, you get a great opportunity to support the local community. You can get a great pour-over, capuccino, Americano or more at Compass Coffee. Find the website for Compass Coffee here.

Asterisk Coffee Bar

Asterisk Coffee is located in Cuyahoga Falls just a couple minutes north of Akron. Asterisk brings the specialty coffees of Akron Coffee Roasters to downtown Cuyahoga Falls. You'll want to try the Americano or a pour-over for sure. You won't be disappointed. There is ample seating available inside, so it is a great place to meet a friend and chat or even have a business meeting. Not only can you get some incredible traditional coffee drinks, Asterisk offers traditional cocktails to enjoy in the evenings. Here is Asterisk's website.

Nervous Dog Coffee

There are few better ways to connect with someone than over a fantastic cup of coffee. The owner knows this and left the corporate world to create Nervous Dog Coffee Bar. It is nothing like Starbucks or any other chain. This coffee shop has true character. My favorite drink is The Nitro Dog which includes ground coffee with cold-brewed iced coffee that is nitrogen-infused with the liquid. The creamy body removes the need to add cream, and the perceived sweetness keeps out the sugar. You've got to try it! To learn more about this location, you can visit their website here.

