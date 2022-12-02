Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households

woman counting money Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels)

Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.

Here's how the one-time tax rebate works

First, you had to file your taxes in order to get this tax rebate. If you have not filed, you are not eligible to get this money. Some taxpayers will receive the rebate by direct deposit and some will receive a paper check

If you received a refund by direct deposit this year, you’ll likely receive your rebate by direct deposit in the same bank account, with the description “VA DEPT TAXATION VATXREBATE.” (source)

If you have not yet received your tax rebate at this time, you can get more info and check your status here.

