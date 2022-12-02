Who has the best coffee in Nashville?

pouring latte in hand Photo by Photo by Fahmi Fakhrudin (Unsplash) on Unsplash

There are a lot of coffee shops in Nashville, and it can be overwhelming, so I've done the hard work of drinking some coffee for you. (You're welcome!) Here are the best places to get a cup of coffee in Music City.

Bongo Java

Bongo Java is located at 2007 Belmont Blvd. This coffee shop is known as the oldest and most celebrated coffee house in Nashville. On the food menu, my heart rests between the Big Bad Hash brown which is hashbrowns topped with grilled tomato, green peppers, and cheddar jack cheese and the Championship B.E.L.T with bacon, egg, lettuce and cilantro aioli on the bagel of your choice. Visit the Bongo Java website here.

Frothy Monkey

With great coffee beans and a wide variety of Signature Coffee Drinks and Seasonal drinks, this coffee shop covers all the bases. The one in Nashville is located only 2.5 miles from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, so this place is a great spot to grab a coffee before immersion into the Country Music World. Don't forget that there is another location in downtown Franklin as well. Once you'll try their coffee, chances are that you'll want to bring the flavor home.

The good news is, you can. They sell coffee beans. You have to try their Frothy Cold Brew Coffee in a can. It's a tasty and natural alternative to any energy drink.To learn more about this location, you can visit their website here

Crema

If you're looking for a great espresso or cappuccino, Crema is a the perfect destination. And don't forget about their Americano, macchiato, and iced coffee as well They are all fantastic! On the food side, the avocado toast and the pastries are great. The atmosphere is warm and relax and the staff is friendly. Just know this coffee shop can get very busy, so come early! To learn more about this location, you can visit their website here.

I know there are a lot of locations, did I forget one of your favorites? Tell me all about it in the comments!

