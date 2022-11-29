Where to get the best steak in town

steak and fries Photo by Photo by Tim Toomey (Unsplash) on Unsplash

Are you craving a really good steak? Well, you're in the right place as I'm going to share with you the three best steakhouses in St. Louis. I know you have a lot of great options, so I've narrowed it down for you.

Enjoy an amazing ribeye or prime rib at Kreis Restaurant

This locally owned and family-run steakhouse is known as the best place to have a prime rib steak in the St.Louis area. The establishment was founded by the Kreis family in 1948. You can enjoy a great surf and turf in a very German Country Club ambiance. The private dining room is perfect for a special events, business meetings or any kind of celebration. If you manage to save some space for dessert, which I hope you will, the dark chocolate Fudge cake with chocolate ganache is out of this world! Reservations are recommended.To learn more about his location, you can visit their website here.

You can't go wrong at Twisted Tree

The Twisted Tree is a great place to enjoy happy hour or to go on date. On the starters menu, I highly recommend the Twisted Shrimp and the batter-dipped lobster bites. They are an amazing choice to whet your appetite. As far as steaks go at the Twisted Tree, whether you prefer a rib eye, t-bone or even filet mignon, you can't go wrong. The fries and onions rings are perfect side dishes. If you want something a little different, the strip steak Philly sandwich is my favorite sandwich option. The mac & cheese is great too. A variety of great cocktails are available too. To learn more about this location, you can visit their website here.

Don't forget Carmine's Steakhouse

Located in the heart of downtown St.Louis, Carmine's Steakhouse is a great destination for a night out on the town. No matter what you choose on the menu, appetizers, steak, dessert, or even the coffee, everything is delicious. The lobster bites and the crab cakes are amazing. The filet mignon is always perfect, and I love to add a lobster tail to that. To learn more about this restaurant, you can consult the menu here.

I hope that you'll consider these fantastic choices when you decide to enjoy a great steak in town. If you've been to any of these steakhouses, I'd love to hear about your experience.

Did I miss one of your favorites? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Thanks!