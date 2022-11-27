Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month

money and envelopes Photo by Photo by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons)

As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?

Well, you'll want to know about this proposal from three senators called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program, if approved and made into a law, would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child, starting upon pregnancy. Those under the age of 5 would get $350 per month and anyone from 6 to 17 would get $250.

A closer look at the expenses families face in Wisconsin

Let's take a closer look at one of the biggest cities in the state: Milwaukee. Currently in Milwaukee, the average home cost is $181,475, which would mean an average mortgage of $815 each month, before property taxes if we assume that there is a 5.5% interest rate (source).

As far as other expenses go, the average expenses for a family of four is approximately $3,279. But that amounts doesn't take into account for inflation. The average salary in Milwaukee is $5,043 after taxes according to Numbeo.

With the Family Security Act 2.0, this money could make a big difference in the lives of Wisconsin families.

What do you think about this proposal? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

