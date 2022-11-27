Where to find the best barbecue in town

ribs and sauce Photo by Photo by Jimmy Smith (Creative Commons)

St. Louis has some of the best barbecue in the world. The competition for "who has the best in town" is very fierce. But the results are in. And here is a list of the five best locations to get your barbeque fix in town. So here are the five best in no particular order.

Pappy's Smokehouse

This restaurant is named after Jim "Pappy" Emerson. Whenever people came to visit him, he tried always to provide an atmosphere for great food and good times, and this is a perfect description of Pappy's Smokehouse today. Pappy's has two locations: one in Midtown St.Louis as well as one in St. Peters.Want a new barbeque treat? Try the Fritos Pie. You choose a meat and then have Fritos topped with that meat, cheese, onions and baked beans. It's delish! And come hungry as the portions are huge. You can visit their website here .

Bogart's Smokehouse

Bogart's Smokehouse was born out of the love for barbeque. And this is very obvious when you examine Bogart's Smokehouse menu. The menu features a lot of one thing: meat, meat and more meat! The options include pork, brisket, turkey, pastrami, and of course burnt ends. Sides include baked beans, slaw, pickles, apple sauce, deviled egg potato salad and potato chips. That's the entire menu in two sentences. You can visit Bogart's Smokehouse website here .

Salt and Smoke

The team at Salt + Smoke is passionate about treating meat right for years. And they cook everything in house. Everything from the fries to our pies are made from scratch. There are some surprises on the menu that you won't find in any other barbeque places in town, such as the cherry smoked salmon sandwich and the falafel burger. But don't let those distract you from the pulled pork, brisket or ribs. For desert, you must try the pecan, apple, or chocolate pie. All of them are great and worth your while! The website for Salt and Smoke is found here .

Those are my favorite places to get some great barbecue in St. Louis. Did you see your favorite location on this list?

Have one you'd like to add to this list?

Feel free to share in the comments!

