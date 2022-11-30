Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and renters

woman counting money Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

As you know, you pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some great news: if you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are some helpful programs that are definitely worth your time.

Money available for Arizona homeowners

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. Residents of Arizona may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a home in Arizona as your primary residence

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Are behind on your mortgage, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo fees, or utility bills.

Have a household income at or below 150% or less of the Area Median income.

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Money available for Rent, Repairs, and More

The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) administers an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) that gives assistance with rent and utilities to Arizona renters impacted by COVID-19.

Those meeting eligibility requirements may receive up to $3,500 per month in combined rent and utility assistance for a maximum of 18 months—a total of $63,000 in benefits. No further assistance can be paid after 18 months of ERAP benefits have been distributed. For more details and to apply, click here.

Benefits are not available to City of Phoenix residents who have already received emergency rental or utilities assistance through the City or through Wildfire. Residents of Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma counties are not eligible for the program but may qualify for similar programs in their city our county. You can investigate those opportunities by clicking on “Other City and County Opportunities” here.

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

What do you think?

Are your finances still recovering from the pandemic?

Which of these programs could benefit you and your family?

Feel free to leave a comment. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media.