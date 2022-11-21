Where to find the best Italian food in the area

photo of pasta with meatballs Photo by Photo by Jason Leung (Creative Commons) on Unsplash

Where can you go in the Akron area that has really good Italian food? Thankfully, there are quite a few convenient options. I've narrowed it down for you. Here are the three best choices you'll find right in town.

Leo's Italian Social

The founders of Leo’s Italian Social call it a gathering place to meet for cocktails and conversation. The goal of the restaurant is to connect with each other by sharing delicious food, well-made cocktails, and great wine.There are many options on the menu such as Shortrib ravioli, calamari, crab cakes and much more. And don't overlook the chocolate cake with amazing espresso icing or the cannoli made with fresh chocolate chips. For more info about Leo's Italian Social, visit their website here.

Piada

Yes, Piada is a chain. But don't let that fool you. Piada features a very unique twist on traditional Italian food. The focus is on Italian street food and the food is always great and super convenient. You can download the Piada app and order anytime at your convenience. Want to dine in? You can do that too and enjoy the nice, modern atmosphere. The menu features hand-rolled piadas with chicken, avocado, lettuce and a variety of other ingredients. You can also order get classics such as Carbonera pasta which features tossed pasta, parmesan alfredo, bruschetta tomatoes, pancetta (bacon), spinach, and grated parmesan. And don't overlook the amazing salads such as the Farmer's Market salad. You can visit Piada's website here.

Retz's Laconi's II

Retz's Laconi's II was started in May of 2003 when the Retzer family took over, and with the guidance of Sam Laconi brought back his original Laconi's Pizza to Cuyahoga Falls. Laconi's wants customers to enjoy a friendly atmosphere and a delicious meal.Guests will find a menu that features classics such as Antipasto salad, pasta favorites such as lasagna, eggplant parmesan, baked cheese ravioli and even wings. Ninni's cannoli is a fantastic dessert. That is worth trying. You can visit Laconi's website here.

So those are my three favorite Italian restaurants in the Akron area. Did I miss one of yours? If so, please feel free to let me know in the comments!

